Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $546.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

