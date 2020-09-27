RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Get RMR Group alerts:

Shares of RMR Group stock remained flat at $$27.46 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,321. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $859.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.23. RMR Group has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.71 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, analysts expect that RMR Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RMR Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RMR Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in RMR Group by 114.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.