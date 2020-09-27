Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

RHHVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded up $6.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.00. 741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,110. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.47. Roche has a 52-week low of $280.35 and a 52-week high of $399.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.