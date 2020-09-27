SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $84.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.35.
SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.
Shares of SAGE traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 355,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,111. SAGE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $155.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.63.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $349,000.
SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).
