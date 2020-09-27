SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $84.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.35.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of SAGE traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 355,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,111. SAGE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $155.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.63.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $349,000.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

