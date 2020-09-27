Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.66 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce $119.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $85.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $453.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $464.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $461.00 million, with estimates ranging from $451.91 million to $470.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

SASR stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. 171,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

