Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.58. 940,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,217. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 46.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

