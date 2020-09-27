Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SQNS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

SQNS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. 190,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,115. The stock has a market cap of $137.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.18. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 18.9% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,809,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 446,412 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 109.6% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 174,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 91,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

