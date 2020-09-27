Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $42.11. 968,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,029. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Service Co. International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 532,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after buying an additional 115,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 671,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at $802,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 2,003,300.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Service Co. International by 65.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

