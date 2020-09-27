Simple Software Solutions Price Tops $0.0926 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $116,717.22 and approximately $74,444.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,340,628 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,754 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars.

