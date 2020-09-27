Single Collateral DAI Price Up 20.8% This Week (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042574 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.58 or 0.04743396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009183 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00056780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033459 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

