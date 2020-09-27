Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,324,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 261,999 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. 167,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $279.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

