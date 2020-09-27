Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report $183.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.39 million to $198.60 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $248.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $695.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $658.61 million to $732.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $761.83 million, with estimates ranging from $697.03 million to $826.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $146.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of SBLK stock remained flat at $$6.84 during trading hours on Friday. 314,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,867. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

