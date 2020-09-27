Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.50 Million

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report $183.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.39 million to $198.60 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $248.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $695.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $658.61 million to $732.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $761.83 million, with estimates ranging from $697.03 million to $826.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $146.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of SBLK stock remained flat at $$6.84 during trading hours on Friday. 314,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,867. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit