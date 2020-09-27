Status 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.72 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Status has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Bittrex, Bancor Network and GOPAX. Status has a market capitalization of $83.17 million and $4.72 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00244362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00098673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.01567975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00192266 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Kyber Network, ChaoEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Tidex, Bithumb, Huobi, Liqui, Cobinhood, IDAX, OKEx, OOOBTC, Ovis, IDEX, ZB.COM, Binance, Upbit, Neraex, GOPAX, BigONE, Gate.io, DDEX, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Koinex, CoinTiger, IDCM, Kucoin, DEx.top, TOPBTC, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, Radar Relay and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

