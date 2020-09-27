Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,830. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

