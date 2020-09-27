Steem (STEEM) Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Steem has a market capitalization of $65.03 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001547 BTC on major exchanges including RuDEX, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,911.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.04 or 0.02117428 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00600572 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012181 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000562 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 402,142,173 coins and its circulating supply is 385,168,079 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Poloniex, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Bithumb, Bittrex, HitBTC, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

