Stratis (STRAT) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00004275 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb and Trade By Trade. Stratis has a market cap of $46.63 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005062 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001187 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000454 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031708 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,973,275 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bithumb, Binance and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

