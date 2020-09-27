Suretly (SUR) Achieves Market Cap of $111,109.01

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Suretly has a market capitalization of $111,109.01 and $8,767.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00004328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Suretly has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042584 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.79 or 0.04723400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009189 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056656 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033447 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

