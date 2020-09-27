Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $31.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.30.

Several brokerages have commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of SNV stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 916,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,801 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 29.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

