TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.93 Million

Brokerages predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce $839.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $925.00 million and the lowest is $796.76 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE reported sales of $950.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $165.78. 825,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,009. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $180.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.56.

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $4,234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,962.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,534 shares of company stock worth $19,988,524. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

