Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $760.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to announce sales of $760.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $720.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $798.10 million. Terex reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.80 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Terex in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Vertical Research raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Terex by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 49,561 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $18.45. 569,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,654. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.