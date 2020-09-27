Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Terreno Realty also posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 38.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,889,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 137.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 120,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,282,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,168,000 after buying an additional 278,089 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.29. 367,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,896. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.