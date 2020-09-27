Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) will post $15.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Territorial Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.80 million. Territorial Bancorp posted sales of $16.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will report full year sales of $61.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.90 million to $62.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $62.24 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $64.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Territorial Bancorp.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million.

TBNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $433,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. 8,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,700. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

