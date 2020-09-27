Tether 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30.87 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, EXX, UEX and Bitfinex. Tether has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion and $30.87 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00244362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00098673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.01567975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00192266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 15,876,284,578 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,388,139,837 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDCM, Binance, OKEx, ABCC, ZB.COM, C2CX, Gate.io, Bibox, CoinBene, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, Exmo, BigONE, Kryptono, LBank, Poloniex, B2BX, BTC-Alpha, Liqui, FCoin, CoinTiger, CoinEx, MBAex, EXX, TOPBTC, Trade By Trade, OOOBTC, IDAX, QBTC, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Kraken, DragonEX, Huobi, BitForex, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Upbit, BitMart, BtcTurk, UEX, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Iquant, TDAX and Coinut. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.