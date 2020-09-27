Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Townsquare Media reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $74.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.40 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSQ. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. 13,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,935. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

