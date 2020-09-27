TRON Trading Down 1% This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $1.56 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges including Rfinex, CoinTiger, Gate.io and OTCBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00243711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00098960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00039705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.01559971 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00192164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009302 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRON is tron.network

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail, Coindeal, WazirX, Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, Braziliex, Gate.io, Allcoin, Upbit, Liqui, Sistemkoin, ChaoEX, DDEX, Mercatox, Binance, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, BitForex, Huobi, Exrates, HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinTiger, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Tidex, LATOKEN, Zebpay, BTC-Alpha, DigiFinex, LiteBit.eu, OpenLedger DEX, BitFlip, Tokenomy, Bithumb, Rfinex, CoinEx, RightBTC, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Coinnest, IDCM, Ovis, Liquid, LBank, Kucoin, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitfinex, Cryptomate, CoinBene, DragonEX, OKEx, Koinex, IDAX, Indodax, Fatbtc, YoBit, CoinFalcon, OEX, Kryptono, Exmo and Neraex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

