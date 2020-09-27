TrueChain Price Hits $0.26 (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. TrueChain has a total market cap of $20.81 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One TrueChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DragonEX, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042604 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.11 or 0.04726809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00056684 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033416 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, CoinBene, DragonEX, ZB.COM and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.