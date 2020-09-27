Ubex Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $932,875.38 and approximately $481,239.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BTC-Alpha, Fatbtc and BitMart. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00030716 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.01112889 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, BitMart, YoBit, Bilaxy, BitForex, LBank, BTC-Alpha, IDEX, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.