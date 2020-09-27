UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $305.43 Million

Analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to announce sales of $305.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.20 million and the highest is $310.24 million. UDR reported sales of $289.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Capital One Financial cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $32.41. 2,389,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,955. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in UDR by 12.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,301,000 after purchasing an additional 323,643 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 15.2% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

