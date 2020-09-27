United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 37.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 36.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. 437,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,144. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

