United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year sales of $9.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.50 billion to $11.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 11,328.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 161.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 21.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,834,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,571,611. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

