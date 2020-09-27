United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year sales of $9.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.50 billion to $11.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 11,328.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 161.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 21.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,834,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,571,611. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit