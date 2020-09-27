USDX (USDX) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002510 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001664 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000115 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000725 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.