VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Receives $6.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,998,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,446,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.