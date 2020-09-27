Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0042

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Upbit. Verge has a total market capitalization of $69.28 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00428145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000484 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002664 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,364,044,143 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, Graviex, Coindeal, Bitbns, YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Upbit, Bittrex, Gate.io, Huobi, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

