VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have commented on VWAGY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.
OTCMKTS VWAGY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. 191,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,046. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.69.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.
