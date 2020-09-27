VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on VWAGY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS VWAGY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. 191,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,046. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.69.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $45.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

About VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR

