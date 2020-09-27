Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

WNEB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 110,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 50,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,081. The firm has a market cap of $134.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

