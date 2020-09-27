Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLTW. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 21.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.67. The stock had a trading volume of 883,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,207. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

