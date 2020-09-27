World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $56.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th.

In other news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $2,255,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 81.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 94,301 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,388,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,801. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.44. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. Analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

