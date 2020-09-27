XRP (XRP) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.04 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, XRP has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, BX Thailand, Bithumb and Coinbe. XRP has a market cap of $11.04 billion and $1.07 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00243465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00098646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00039710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.01556183 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00192858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009293 BTC.

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,878,704 coins and its circulating supply is 45,097,364,449 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BitFlip, Koineks, Koinex, Altcoin Trader, Korbit, Zebpay, Bitstamp, Bithumb, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Bits Blockchain, Bitsane, Liquid, DigiFinex, Sistemkoin, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Coinhub, BX Thailand, Independent Reserve, Bittrex, Bitso, DragonEX, BTC Trade UA, ABCC, Coinsuper, CoinFalcon, B2BX, CEX.IO, Gatehub, CoinEgg, BTC Markets, RippleFox, HitBTC, Kuna, Kraken, OpenLedger DEX, Coinbe, Bitfinex, BtcTurk, Fatbtc, Indodax, WazirX, MBAex, Tripe Dice Exchange, LakeBTC, Bitinka, Braziliex, Coindeal, OTCBTC, OKEx, Covesting, BitBay, BCEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport, Gate.io, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Exmo, C2CX, Coinsquare, Exrates, Upbit, BitMarket, Ovis, CoinBene, Bitlish, Vebitcoin, Bitbank, GOPAX, Instant Bitex, Huobi, Ripple China, FCoin, LiteBit.eu, Coinone, Coinrail and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

