Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce sales of $68.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.86 million and the lowest is $68.70 million. Culp posted sales of $72.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $266.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.43 million to $266.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $277.03 million, with estimates ranging from $276.40 million to $277.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.26). Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 11.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Culp from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Culp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Culp by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter worth $807,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,713. Culp has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $150.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

