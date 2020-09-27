Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinox Gold’s earnings. Equinox Gold posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinox Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equinox Gold.

Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter.

EQX remained flat at $$11.63 during trading on Friday. 947,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,142. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.21.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

