Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for HMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.25. HMS also posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 284,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,224. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

