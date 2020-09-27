Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.58. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Lawson Products in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $70,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 20.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 17.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS remained flat at $$40.52 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,130. The company has a market cap of $365.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

