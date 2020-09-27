Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.85. MYR Group posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.92. 62,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $197,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,936 shares in the company, valued at $9,816,446.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $911,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 178,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 181,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 43,364 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

