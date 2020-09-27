Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBI. ValuEngine raised Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. National Securities upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at $403,011.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at $36,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

