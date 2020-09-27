Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBI. ValuEngine raised Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. National Securities upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at $403,011.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at $36,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pitney Bowes (PBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit