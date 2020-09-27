Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.41. Radian Group reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $364.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of RDN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 965,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,927. Radian Group has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 146.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,350,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,521,000 after buying an additional 4,967,479 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,226,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after buying an additional 125,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 182.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,674,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after buying an additional 2,375,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,592,000 after buying an additional 294,083 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,161,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,033,000 after buying an additional 221,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

