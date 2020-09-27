Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 596.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195,036 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

