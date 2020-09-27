Zacks: Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.54. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.36). The company had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

HWC traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 474,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,184. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

