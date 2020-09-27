Zacks: Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $6.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $36.40. 2,792,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,916. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in KB Home by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in KB Home by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in KB Home by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

