Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) to report sales of $24.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $24.50 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $19.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $94.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.70 million to $95.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $91.92 million, with estimates ranging from $91.73 million to $92.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director David B. Juran acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $233,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,178,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,858.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Juran acquired 43,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $414,093.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,251,763 shares in the company, valued at $11,904,266.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 93,651 shares of company stock worth $890,064 over the last three months. 18.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWB stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 84,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

