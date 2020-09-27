Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Analysts expect Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) to report sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Commscope’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the lowest is $2.11 billion. Commscope reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Commscope in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Commscope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

COMM traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.49. 2,940,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,203. Commscope has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Commscope by 1,076.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Commscope during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commscope during the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Commscope by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Commscope by 803.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

